Amazon Is Expanding Its 'One' Palm-Scanning Tech to Sports and Music Venue

Amazon is expanding its Amazon One palm-scanning technology outside Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado (the US), where it will be used during sports and other live events. Amazon One will be offered by Amazon at the venue, where AXS, a leading digital ticketing company, will deploy standalone ticketing pedestals. It means upon enrolling their AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One, visitors now have the option to scan their palms to enter concerts and events much faster and easier than before. The company says the AXS entry option is live today at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and it hopes to add to more AXS ticketed venues in the future.

Launched in September 2020, Amazon One offers a fast, contactless way for people to use their palms to carry everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work. The service uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.

In a blog post, Amazon explains that fans who have enrolled with Amazon One for AXS ticketing can choose to simply scan their palm instead of their mobile ID or ticket when entering the venue. Visitors can enrol at a dedicated station just before they enter the amphitheatre, or at a second enrollment station inside the amphitheatre for future AXS events. Enrollment takes less than a minute, and guests will have the option to enrol with just one palm or both. Following that, fans just need to hover their palm over the Amazon One device. Amazon notes that the service is “designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature."

In addition to AXS, Amazon One is now available at more than 60 locations at select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Pop Up stores. The service appears to be limited to the US, and the India-specific availability remains unclear.

