Amazon Is Getting 100 Ventilators To India Urgently, As The Deadly COVID-19 Wave Continues

Amazon has announced that they are in touch with authorities in India to help the country at a time when the COVID-19 crisis has overloaded the healthcare system and medical supplies are out of stock or hard to get access to. Amazon says they are working with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to procure 100 ventilators and import these to India. Amazon also says that the government agencies will help identify and finalize the hospitals that need the ventilators urgently. The donated ventilators that are being imported are Medtronic’s PB980 model, also known as Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980, and will be brought into India for urgent use. Amazon says they will be working with Medtronic (MT) for these units to be airlifted into India and expect them to enter the country sometime in the next two weeks, as India battles the latest COVID wave.

Amazon’s update comes after other big tech companies also promised to help with India’s current battle against the COVID-19 wave, including Google, Microsoft and Apple. “With the urgency of adding to the medical infrastructure and capacity for Indian hospitals fighting against COVID-19’s severe second spike, we decided to urgently source, import and donate 100 ventilators to hospitals to be identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India. We hugely appreciate the quick response from the MoHWF to help identify the most compatible models, expediting the shipment import into India and for coordination with agencies of MoHFW to allocate these where they are needed most. We are doing more and are committed to support our country in the fight against COVID-19”, said Amit Agarwal, Global SVP & Country Head, Amazon India, in an official statement.

