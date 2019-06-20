Amazon is Giving The Next Kindle Oasis an Adjustable Colour Frontlight; Ships in August

Amazon has given its Kindle line-up perhaps the biggest update in years. The flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader will now have an adjustable front light display, that will allow users to switch between the cool and warm colour tone for a potentially more comfortable reading experience. Amazon says that the all-new Kindle Oasis will start shipping on August 19, with a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the 8GB version and Rs 24,999 for the 32GB version. However, the pre-orders for the all-new Kindle Oasis start today on Amazon.

The way this new front light works is that you can switch the colour tone of this Paperwhite e-ink display, to better suit the lighting environment around you. For instance, you can make the tone a tad cooler if you are reading this during the daytime or perhaps under a bright light that is generally of a white tone. Alternatively, you could switch to a warmer colour tone under the sun, warmer lights or even closer to bed-time, to reduce the strain on the eyes and also eliminate the blue-light effect. The all new Kindle Oasis will also let you schedule the screen warmth based on the time of the day, such as with sunrise or sunset.

Important to note that most smartphones now offer similar features, simply because of the need to reduce the screen usage strain on a user’s eyes.

The all-new Kindle Oasis will be water resistant as well, with the IPX8 rating—this means it can be immersed in up to 2 meters of water for up to 60 minutes, and it won't flinch.

This time around, Amazon is truly going colourful, with also the Oasis’ build itself. You will be able to choose between the Graphite and Champagne Gold colour variants.