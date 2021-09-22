With the launch of the new iPhone 13 series, Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in India. Meanwhile, the either of the two or both are available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon. On Amazon, Apple is selling the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in bundles with Magsafe Case and 20W Adapter, 20W USB C Adapter, with AirPods, with AirPods Pro, and with Magsafe Clear Case. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro and AirPods Pro bundle on Amazon costs Rs 1,25,395. This is just Rs 5,495 above the sticker price of iPhone 12 Pro - effectively a Rs 19,405 discount. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,30,989 when bundled with the AirPods Pro. This is just Rs 1,089 over the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sticker price, making it an effective discount of Rs 23,811.

Users can also opt to buy the iPhone 12 Pro with AirPods for Rs 1,17,395. The iPhone 12 Pro 128GB variant itself is priced at Rs 1,04,405 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand is priced at Rs 1,09,999. With AirPods, the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs Rs 1,22,989 right now.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with a starting price tag of Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage option, while the iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900 for the same variant. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have been launched at Rs 1,19,900 and 1,29,900 onwards, respectively for the 128GB storage variant.

