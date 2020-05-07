Amazon India is Offering Special Gaming Benefits for Prime Members

Amazon India has announced some special benefits for its Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering some gaming benefits which includes free access to in-game content, upgrades as well as in-game currency. Some of the games include Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words With Friends 2, Mafia City, and World Cricket Championship 2.

Members can also get in-game content for free when users sign in with their Amazon Prime account on mobile games including Black Desert Mobile and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Amazon has released a dedicated microsite to list all the benefits for Prime members. Additionally these benefits will be listed on the Amazon app.

Amazon has also tied up with mobile game developers to host Prime-only tournaments for its members in India. “With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content FREE to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India. He further added that the #PlayApartTogether initiative by World Health Organization (WHO) is a reminder that even while it’s crucial we keep our distance from one another given the prevailing global health circumstances, we can keep enjoying the games we love and stay connected with people online.

To avail the benefits, all you need to do is download any of the listed games for Prime members on your Android or iOS device. After downloading the game, you need to look for a banner highlighting the Prime benefits. Tap on the banner and login with your Amazon account on the pop-up screen. You should be redirected to a new page from where you need to allow access to your Amazon account and claim the rewards.

