Amazon is Working on Facial Recognition Regulations, Confirms Jeff Bezos
Amazon's facial recognition software recently had difficulty identifying the gender of darker-skinned individuals, leading to fears of unjust arrests.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Image for Representation; Reuters)
Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the company's public policy team is working on proposed regulations around facial recognition, a fledgeling technology that has drawn criticism of the technology giant's cloud computing unit. "Our public policy team is actually working on facial recognition regulations, and it makes a lot of sense to regulate that," Bezos told reporters at the company's annual Alexa devices launch in Seattle. "It's a perfect example of something that has really positive uses, so you don't want to put the brakes on it. At the same time, there's lots of potential for abuses with that kind of technology, and so you do want regulations."
Critics have pointed to technology from Amazon and others that struggled to identify the gender of individuals with darker skin in recent studies. That has prompted fears of unjust arrests if the technology is used by more law enforcement agencies to identify suspects. Amazon has faced more criticism than rivals in part because it has marketed the technology to police, and it has defended its practices. The company has said all users of its service, known as Rekognition, must follow the law.
The growing interest in regulation underscores discontent in the United States over the technology, which government agencies have used for years and now has become more powerful with the rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies. San Francisco and Oakland voted this year to ban city personnel from using it. Microsoft Corp executives, including its president Brad Smith, have also called for regulation of the technology.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- When Beatles' Paul McCartney Snuck into a Movie Hall to Watch 'Yesterday'
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More