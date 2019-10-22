Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amazon Joins Facebook, Microsoft in Fight Against Deepfakes

Amazon Web Services will join the Deepfake Detection Challenge as a technical partner, providing $1 million in AWS credits to teams that need to use cloud services.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Amazon Joins Facebook, Microsoft in Fight Against Deepfakes
Image for Representation (Source: Endgadget/ Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Amazon Web Services is joining the Deepfake Detection Challenge along with Facebook and Microsoft. The company will step in as a technical partner and a member of the committee, who will be overseeing the challenge. According to a report, the IT service management company will provide experts who can work on machine learning for ‘technical support and guidance’. It will also give $1 million in the form of AWS (Amazon Web Services) credits for the teams, who will need to avail cloud services for their detection work.

Furthermore, the report states that the Deepfake Detection Challenge will have Laura Leal-Taixé from the Technical University of Munich and Luisa Verdoliva from the University of Naples Federico II as academic advisors. Furthermore, 5,000 out of the 1,00,00 plus example videos created for the Challenge will be released by Facebook. The tech-giant will distribute some of the samples among researchers to spot deepfakes. Deepfake Detection Challenge (DFDC) already has a number of names behind it, including Microsoft, MIT, the New York Times and the University of Oxford. In order to host complex datasets for deepfake detection on cloud service, AWS is closely working with Deepfake Detection Challenge partners to scan through the possibilities, reported the Next Web. The report further claimed that Amazon has said that the researchers will need to apply for a minimum grant of USD 1,000 and a maximum of USD 10,000 for the same.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh


