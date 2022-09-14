Amazon Kindle 2022 Version With 6 Weeks Battery Life Support Launched: Price, Features

Amazon has refreshed its entry-level Kindle e-reader with the new Kindle 2022 model that carries a sharper display, gets USB C for charging and comes with an even longer battery backup. Amazon is also bringing some features that we’ve come across on the higher priced Kindle models before.

Amazon Kindle 2022 Price

The Kindle 2022 version comes in two colour options, black and blue. You have two Kindle versions available, wherein one model comes with ads that costs starting from $99 (Rs 8,000 approx), and the one without ads will cost you $119.99 (Rs 9,600 approx). Amazon is likely to bring these Kindle versions to the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Amazon Kindle 2022 Features

The entry-level Kindle now has a 300 ppi display which wasn’t the case before. This feature was reserved for the pricier models, so it is good to see Amazon taking it to the lower-end now.

The e-ink display still measures at 6-inch and it comes with a thickness of 8mm and weighs around 158 grams. Amazon has upped the storage on this Kindle, giving you 16GB internal storage to keep the downloaded ebooks.

The company claims this new Kindle will last you up to 6 weeks on a single change, which is now available through USB C charging port. Amazon says you can achieve 30 minutes of reading with the Wi-Fi turned off. Amazon is using recycled materials to make this Kindle, which has become the standard for most technology brands these days.

Amazon has made itself a leader in the e-reader segment over the years, and expanding the Kindle lineup to new versions has helped the company connect with different consumers. It was high time that the entry-level Kindle reader also got some improvements, although it has come at a cost.

