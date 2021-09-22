Amazon has refreshed its Kindle portfolio with two new tablets - all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Both the new tablets feature 6.8-inch displays with a considerable chin. The Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor and wireless charging. Customers in India can pre-order the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite via Amazon now, and the shipping will start from October 27. The Signature Edition is also available to pre-order, and shipping will begin on November 4.

As mentioned, the Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6.8-inch glare-free display, the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite with 300ppi. Amazon says the display offers an additional 10 percent brightness at the maximum setting to ensure a more comfortable reading experience, even when outdoors. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adjusts the brightness based on the indoor or outdoor lighting.

The Kindle Paperwhite has an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance, so users can take “almost anywhere" they want. In terms of storage, the regular Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of internal memory, while the Signature Edition has 32GB of onboard storage. Both tablets are touted to deliver up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge and take up to 2.5 hours to attain full charge via the USB-C port. Additionally, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition can be used with any compatible Qi wireless charger (sold separately).

Amazon claims that Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition tablets by design offer a non-distractive reading experience, as there won’t be any social media apps, emails, text messages, or notifications. Some of the notable features that users can enjoy include Whispersync that synchronises the last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks across all your Kindle devices and apps. Additionally, the Book Covers feature lets users see the book cover artwork when they are reading on the lock screen of select Kindle devices. Word Wise provides short, simple definitions that automatically appear above difficult words so children or those learning a new language can keep reading with fewer interruptions. Both Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition are built with 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled die-cast magnesium. Plus, 96 percent of this device’s packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from recycled and forest sources. Coming to the pricing, the standard Kindle Paperwhite costs Rs 13,999, and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition carries a price tag of 17,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here