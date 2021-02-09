Amazon-Kotak Mahindra Bank Partnership Will Help Kotak Customers Shop on Amazon Via Bank App

Amazon today announced a partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank that will allow Kotak Mahindra Bank customers to shop on Amazon.in from the Kotal mobile banking app using any payment mode they wish for such as credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. The new deal also includes customised offers and rewards for Kotak Mahindra Bank customers sponsored by Amazon India, that will be avalable over and above the ongoing deals and offers announced by the e-commerce company.

The Amazon.in in-app integration on Kotak Mahindra Bank app is available for both Android and iOS users and can be found under the ‘KayMall’ tab within the app. This partnership allows Kotak customers to seamlessly shop across categories such as consumer electronics, groceries, fashion, books, home products and many more on Amazon.in. This development comes as a part of Kotak’s digital banking strategy and in its journey towards becoming a one-stop super app. ‘KayMall’ on Kotak’s mobile banking app offers customers a secure and convenient in-app shopping environment across a range of categories such as travel (flight, train and bus bookings), hotel bookings, shopping on e-commerce websites, and magazine subscriptions.

Deepak Sharma, President and Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We continue to build-out our vision of a super app – one that combines the best of banking & lifestyle use cases and gives our customers one-stop access to a full range of services without having to toggle between apps. Amazon.in is one of India’s most popular e-commerce marketplaces and we are pleased to welcome them on-board and to be able to expand our suite of offerings for our customers. Through KayMall, our customers can discover and transact with a wide choice of leading partners & brands.”