Amazon Launches Alexa-Powered Echo Show 10 and Show 5 With HD Camera in India

Amazon has announced the launch of two new Alexa-powered Echo devices in India - the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5. The all-new Echo Show 10 is said to be Amazon’s “most advanced" Echo speaker that comes with a 10.1-inch HD display, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and an intelligent motion sensor that moves the display as users interact with Alexa. On the other hand, the Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) comes as an upgrade to the first-gen model from 2019 and features a relatively sleek design. Though it still retains a compact build, there’s a 5.5-inch display paired with an HD camera for better video calling or monitoring home experience. It is available in three colours —Black, White, and the new Blue.

Starting with the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd-generation), the Alexa-powered device sports a 10.1-inch HD screen (1,280×800 pixels) and a speaker system with two tweeters and a woofer. The speaker is within the base of the device, while the screen attaches separately to the top of the speaker with the buttons for volume and muting the microphones. Notably, there’s a slider button on the top-right edge that shuts the camera for those concerned about privacy. Like most Echo speakers, Echo Show 10 needs to be plugged into a power outlet in order to work. Users also have access to popular music apps such as Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana. The speaker can also make video calls with the 13-megapixel front camera through voice commands such as, “Alexa, call [add name]." Of course, users need to ensure that the Alexa app on the smartphone has access to contacts for it to work. Interestingly, the camera on the system can also work as an indoor-security cam, and users can check out live footage via the smartphone. Users can look around the room through pan and zoom functionalities. Lastly, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and users with both Android and iOS devices can use it. The Amazon Echo Show 10’s price in India is set at Rs 24,999, and it is available to buy in India via Amazon.

The Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display and a 2-megapixel inbuilt camera for video calling. Similar to its sibling, there’s a camera shutter button for privacy along with a mute button for the microphone. There’s also a drop-in feature that lets you open an instant conversation, like an intercom, between your devices or with your Alexa contacts. Overall, the Echo Show 5 comes with similar functionalities as other Echo speakers to control smart home appliances via voice commands or playing music via popular apps. It carries a price tag of Rs 8,999, but as an early bird offer, it is available at Rs 6,999.

