Amazon Launches Amazon Saathi Program To Allow Aspiring Sellers To Learn From Experienced Players

Amazon India has announced a new peer mentorship program designed for its sellers to exchange knowledge and share best practices named Amazon Saathi. Amazon Saathi enables sellers on Amazon and SMBs across India to get access to content presented by experienced sellers on Amazon. The program allows established Amazon sellers to engage with over 7 lakh sellers to share their learnings and experiences of operating an online business, and help small sellers scale their businesses on Amazon.

Over the last eight months, Amazon ran a pilot with over 50 experienced sellers who have interacted with over 41,000 aspiring and existing entrepreneurs across India. During the pilot, Amazon leveraged online events and hangouts, blogs articles and social media communities to bring content in English and other Indian languages across various topics to help aspiring sellers learn the nuances of online selling to accelerate their business. Amazon trained and coached the seller mentors on writing, speaking and presentation skills to help them mentor the seller community.

Pranav Bhasin, Director MSME & Seller Experience, Amazon India said, “We remain committed to enable every motivated seller to reach customers across India and the world, and our approach from Day 1 has been centered on what our sellers need. We are launching Amazon Saathi after a lot of research and feedback from sellers on having a platform for knowledge sharing and networking amongst them. Amazon Saathi brings over 7 lakh sellers on Amazon.in together as a community, where new and existing sellers can lean on their peers for guidance, and share from their experiences to accelerate their business growth on Amazon.”

As part of the launch of Amazon Saathi, Amazon will host ‘Amazon Saathi: Meet & Greet 2020’ – a two-day virtual event on December 16 and December 17. The sessions will be held in English on 16th December 2020 and in Hindi on 17th December 2020 to enable sellers to converse in their preferred language. The event will be inaugurated by Kunal Kapoor, co-founder, Ketto, who will share his learnings from the perspective of a fellow entrepreneur, in a fireside chat on the ‘Key takeaways for businesses in a post-COVID era’.