Amazon Launches Kindle Lite App For Indian Android Users
Kindle Lite consumes less memory on a customer's phone while providing a great reading experience -- even over slow internet connections and patchy networks.
Amazon Launches Kindle Lite App For Indian Android Users (photo for representation)
Claiming that it is the lightest reading app, Amazon on Wednesday launched Kindle Lite for Android in India. The Kindle Lite app is available for download on Play Store. An India first product, the Kindle Lite App is less than 2MB and provides Kindle features, including personalised recommendations, Whispersync (synching your eBooks across devices) as well as free eBook samples and titles in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Malayalam languages.
"As part of our continued focus on India, we are always working to improve the reading experience for our customers. Apps constantly compete for space on a mobile phone and Kindle Lite solves this problem for our readers," Rajiv Mehta, Country Manager, Kindle, said in a statement. Kindle Lite consumes less memory on a customer's phone while providing a great reading experience -- even over slow internet connections and patchy networks.
"Kindle Lite is less than 2MB and built to provide a great reading experience even on 2G/3G networks," Mehta said. During the first month after the launch, the customers would also get 80 per cent cashback on their first eBook purchased on Kindle Lite through Amazon Pay.
-
