Amazon Launches Made in India Online Toy Store Amid Calls for Made in India Products

Amazon has announced the launch of Made in India Toy and Games store that will showcase over thousands of unique toys across categories like traditional toys, handmade toys and educational toys. The company claims that the dedicated store features toys provided by sellers from 15 states, and it will provide a boost to new brands emerging from the country. With the launch of the Made in India Toy store, the e-commerce giant also hopes to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). During the August Mann ki Baat edition, PM Modi had urged start-up entrepreneurs to "team up for toys," saying it is time to get vocal for local toys in the country. According to a report by Financial Express citing Quality Council of India (QCI) data, over 85 percent of toys in India are imported, mainly from China, followed by Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Amazon says that the Made in India online toy store will enable thousands of manufacturers and sellers to sell locally designed and manufactured toys inspired by Indian culture and folk tales directly on the platform. The traditional Indian toys section within the Made in India store showcases "toys that are bound to take consumers down the memory lane," such as Chowka Bara, Pitthu/Lagori, Lattu(Wooden spinning tops) and more. Moreover, the handmade toys section includes toys and dolls from karigars (craftsman) based out of Channapatna, Thanjavur, and Varanasi. The educational toys feature a DIY Microscope, 4D Educational AR Game, Science Experiment Kits and more.

Speaking over the development, Manish Tiwary, Amazon India Vice President says that the Made in India Toy Store will enable homegrown brands and sellers to accelerate their growth in the country. "This store reinforces Amazon's commitment to nurture and support local talent," he added. Over the past several months, Amazon introduced several initiatives to promote Made in India products. In September the company announced Handicrafts Mela that showcased over 55,000 handcraft products from India. Recently, the company announced the STEP programme to support 7 lakh sellers in India. The Amazon India VP also told News18 that the company is also working with small business partners to revive their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Amazon already has a Made in India toys section with the Toys and Games category on Amazon India website and its app for Android and iOS. The main Made in India toy store can be viewed here.