English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Launches Music Streaming Service in India
Amazon Prime Music will be available at no extra cost to members of Prime, the world's largest online retailer's customer loyalty plan that costs an annual Rs 999.
Amazon Launches Music Streaming Service in India (photo for representation)
Amazon.com launched its music-streaming service in India on Wednesday, its latest offering to drive customers to shop more on its flagship e-commerce platform. Amazon Prime Music will be available at no extra cost to members of Prime, the world's largest online retailer's customer loyalty plan that costs an annual 999 rupees ($15.30) and offers faster deliveries, access to early deals and a subscription to its video streaming service.
Also read: Microsoft to Buy Solar Power in Singapore in First Renewable Deal in Asia
"Our entire music organisation - Seattle, San Francisco, Bangalore, Mumbai - we have all spent a lot of time, invested our time personally and our engineering resources in India, it's a big priority for us," Sean McMullan, Director International Expansion at Amazon Music, told reporters. The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc's music service.
Amazon sees big growth potential in India and had committed to investing $5 billion in the country. The Seattle, Washington-headquartered company is engaged in a high-stakes battle with home-grown Flipkart for a bigger piece of India's fledgling online retail market that Morgan Stanley expects to grow to be worth $200 billion in a decade.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also read: Microsoft to Buy Solar Power in Singapore in First Renewable Deal in Asia
"Our entire music organisation - Seattle, San Francisco, Bangalore, Mumbai - we have all spent a lot of time, invested our time personally and our engineering resources in India, it's a big priority for us," Sean McMullan, Director International Expansion at Amazon Music, told reporters. The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc's music service.
Amazon sees big growth potential in India and had committed to investing $5 billion in the country. The Seattle, Washington-headquartered company is engaged in a high-stakes battle with home-grown Flipkart for a bigger piece of India's fledgling online retail market that Morgan Stanley expects to grow to be worth $200 billion in a decade.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's T20 Captain Harmanpreet Joins Punjab Police
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika