Amazon Lets You Opt Out of a Human Review of Alexa Recordings: Here is How

Amazon, Google and Apple. All three big tech companies have faced criticism over the past few weeks over the issue of how they allow third-parties review the audio recordings of conversations that users have with their artificial assistants. Be it Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple Siri, all of which you can access on a variety of devices including your smartphone and smart speakers, there is the persistent fear that clips of your conversations with these assistants as well as background audio is being reviewed by human workers for third parties affiliated with these companies. Now, Amazon gives you the option to opt out of getting your audio clips reviewed by any human.

If you have the Amazon Alexa app installed on your Android, iOS or iPadOS device, you can head to Settings -> Alexa Privacy and select the Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa option. Here, you will have the option that says Help Improve Amazon Services and Develop New Features, with the toggle for it. You need to slide that toggle to off. There will be a pop-up, which says “If you turn this off, voice recognition and new features may not work well for you”—at this point, you tap on the highlighted Turn Off option. You will now see the toggle option set at off, and in grey colour.

If you wish to do this via a web browser, you can head to the webpage https://www.amazon.com/alexaprivacysettings and follow the same steps to disable the Help Improve Amazon Services and Develop New Features option.

This announcement comes just days after Google confirmed at the beginning of the month that they were pausing Assistant speech data transcription and reviews in the European Union, following severe criticism after it was revealed that Assistant had recorded private conversations between people, clips which were later reviewed by a third-party that works with Google. Amazon has updated the settings as well as the description. Now, turning this off means Amazon and any third parties will not review any of your conversation clips. It is a very simple and clearly defined opt-out, which Google could also do well to integrate.

Amazon also offers the option to manually delete any audio clips of conversations you may have with it every day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.