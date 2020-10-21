Amazon Luna Game Streaming Service on Trial With Limited Users

Amazon has started rolling out its cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, to select customers in the US. The company unveiled the streaming video game service back in September at Amazon Devices and Services event, to take on Microsoft's xCloud and Google Stadia. Amazon announced the new development in a blog post published Tuesday where it was highlighted that early users would help in shaping "the future of gaming on Luna." Users in the US can sign for the early access through the Amazon Luna website.

The global availability of Amazon's Luna service will follow after receiving feedback from streamers who have the early access to the service. At the time of the launch, Amazon had stated that Luna could be played across Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on Web apps for iPhone and iPad. The company will also introduce the service on Android devices; however, the roadmap for the update remains unknown. Amazon Luna will have a dedicated section for Ubisoft games where titles such as Assassins Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 will be available to gamers. Currently, early users will not see the dedicated Ubisoft channel, but it will be added "soon," the company added in the blog post. Titles on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service can be played via a Bluetooth control as well as with Amazon's newly launched Luna controller. The controller from the company costs roughly Rs. 3,600 and it is said to provide lower latency along with support for Alexa.

Amazon says that more users will be added to the early access programme and new titles would be included on the platform in the coming months. Amazon Luna+ subscription costs $5.99 (approx Rs. 440) that is relatively cheaper than Google Stadia that is priced at $10 (approx Rs. 780) and xCloud for $15 (approx Rs. 1,110). Earlier this month, Amazon announced the end of Amazon Crucible - its own developed battle royale title. The company has also delayed the launch of its second MMO game New World to next year.