1-min read

Amazon Marketplace App Store Launched to Help Businesses Find Third Party Providers

The Amazon Marketplace app store is designed to help businesses discover third party apps, all of which should help scale up operations by automating tedious tasks.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
Amazon Marketplace App Store Launched to Help Businesses Find Third Party Providers
The Amazon Marketplace app store is designed to help businesses discover third party apps, all of which should help scale up operations by automating tedious tasks.
Amazon on Monday launched its Marketplace Appstore in India, which is a platform created for sellers to discover trusted third-party applications that can help them automate, grow and manage their business. The Amazon Marketplace Appstore enables sellers to focus on their business as it reduces the time and effort they spend on finding the right solution for their specific needs — be it finding a shipping provider or sales analytics tool.

Sellers can search, filter and compare applications to find the solution that best suits their needs. "The platform is designed to intuitively connect the right developer with the right seller to ensure that both parties succeed," said Gopal Pillai, Vice-President, Seller Services, Amazon India. The Appstore features multiple solutions by Amazon and external developers, covering a range of functionalities and price points. Sellers can now browse and filter apps across 13 categories, including accounting and tax remittance, and inventory and order management.

With the Appstore, Amazon essentially takes the ambiguity out of third-party validation by vetting each solution provider before featuring them. With a few clicks, sellers can discover relevant solutions for their business, authorise data access and complete their purchase. "We want to become the go-to solution for sellers to access business tools for their needs and minimise the time, effort and money otherwise spent on searching and experimenting for appropriate solutions," Pillai said.

"The applications on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore have been verified and are reliable. We believe this will help both sellers and developers scale their businesses," he said. With nearly 100 apps from across the world on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore, Indian sellers will now have easy access to more apps to help them create a better customer experience.

