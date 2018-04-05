English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon May Offer to Buy Flipkart: Report
Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, controls nearly 40 percent of India's online retail market, ahead of Amazon, showed estimates by researcher Forrester.
Amazon May Offer to Buy Flipkart: Report (Image: Reuters)
Amazon.com may make a rival offer to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is in tie-up talks with Walmart Inc, local media reported, as the two U.S. retail giants jostle for dominance in India's booming online industry. Amazon held early exploratory talks to buy control of Indian rival Flipkart but a deal with Walmart is more likely, daily newspaper Mint said on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the probability of a deal with Amazon was low, and that any such deal could spark monopoly concerns as Flipkart and Amazon dominate India's e-commerce market. The person declined to be identified as discussions were private. Amazon declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Flipkart and Walmart did not respond to requests for comment.
Walmart is in talks to buy over 40 percent of Flipkart in potentially one of its biggest overseas deals, Reuters reported in February. A deal would give the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer access to an e-commerce market that Morgan Stanley estimated to be worth $200 billion in a decade's time. The deal would also represent a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia's third-largest economy. Amazon has committed to investing $5 billion in India as it expands into online grocery delivery.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
Walmart will buy a majority stake in Flipkart through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases in a deal that could value the Indian firm at $21 billion, Mint reported. Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, controls nearly 40 percent of India's online retail market, ahead of Amazon, showed estimates by researcher Forrester.
Like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the pair began by selling books and diversified rapidly, including by selling smartphones through exclusive flash sales. Flipkart now competes with Amazon on almost all product categories. Flipkart's success has attracted a bevy of deep-pocketed and tech-savvy investors including U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC, online marketplace eBay Inc and software maker Microsoft Corp, as well as Chinese technology firm Tencent Holdings Ltd.
It was valued at around $12 billion when Japan's SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund bought roughly a fifth of the firm last year for $2.5 billion.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the probability of a deal with Amazon was low, and that any such deal could spark monopoly concerns as Flipkart and Amazon dominate India's e-commerce market. The person declined to be identified as discussions were private. Amazon declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Flipkart and Walmart did not respond to requests for comment.
Walmart is in talks to buy over 40 percent of Flipkart in potentially one of its biggest overseas deals, Reuters reported in February. A deal would give the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer access to an e-commerce market that Morgan Stanley estimated to be worth $200 billion in a decade's time. The deal would also represent a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia's third-largest economy. Amazon has committed to investing $5 billion in India as it expands into online grocery delivery.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
Walmart will buy a majority stake in Flipkart through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases in a deal that could value the Indian firm at $21 billion, Mint reported. Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, controls nearly 40 percent of India's online retail market, ahead of Amazon, showed estimates by researcher Forrester.
Like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the pair began by selling books and diversified rapidly, including by selling smartphones through exclusive flash sales. Flipkart now competes with Amazon on almost all product categories. Flipkart's success has attracted a bevy of deep-pocketed and tech-savvy investors including U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC, online marketplace eBay Inc and software maker Microsoft Corp, as well as Chinese technology firm Tencent Holdings Ltd.
It was valued at around $12 billion when Japan's SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund bought roughly a fifth of the firm last year for $2.5 billion.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Be Ready For a Beating': Experts Advice Zuckerberg Ahead of Congress Test
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment