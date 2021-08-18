CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amazon miniTV and boAT present an exclusive Tech show 'Tech with Rajiv Makhni'
The Hindi tech show aims to break down the world of tech into easily digestible, bite-sized chunks of information.

Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni’s new show — dubbed Tech with Rajiv Makhni — has made its debut on Amazon miniTV, in collaboration with boAt. The Hindi tech show aims to break down the world of tech into easily digestible, bite-sized chunks of information. This show is free to view on Amazon miniTV, present on Amazon’s shopping app.

Makhni’s show will stream three times a week. In the first few episodes that were aired in August, Makhni gave advice on how to buy the most suitable TWS earbuds, shared five super secret tech tips, and gave a preview of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone. The show will cover everything from the unboxing of new smartphones and gadgets to unbiased reviews, useful buying tips, updates from the world of tech, and more!

“I am excited to kick-start this association with Amazon miniTV. Shopping or browsing online for tech products has become a habit for many of us”, says Makhni, adding: “With the show, hosted in Hindi, I hope to break-down complex tech nuances into bite-sized and easily understandable information that everyone can watch for free only on Amazon miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app!”

Amazon miniTV is Amazon’s free video service featuring webseries, comedy, award-winning short films and tech shows covering a wide variety of genres and a content selection that is carefully curated for wider appeal. 

To watch this show, just fire up the Amazon shopping app on your Android phone and tap on the miniTV icon at the top or simply search ‘miniTV’.

This article has been created by Studio18 on behalf of  Amazon

August 18, 2021