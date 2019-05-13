English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon 'Mistakenly' Took Down Advertisements With Religious Content
Amazon's ad policies bar ads that "advocate or demean" a religion, but that does not preclude selling religious material in the first place
Representational Image
Loading...
Employees from e-commerce giant Amazon have been "mistakenly" taking down ads with religious content that has negatively affected the sale of products from some small sellers. Multiple sellers have seen their product ads getting suspended in recent months for having religious content. These sellers were told through email that their ads were getting blocked due to a "new policy update" at Amazon which bans any ad that contains "religious content", CNBC reported. Explaining itself on the subject, Amazon said the company is now implementing "corrective training" to clarify what kind of religious material is acceptable.
"Products related to a specific religion are not allowed to be advertised. The email viewed contains inaccurate information and our long standing policies have not changed. Corrective training is being provided to the relevant teams," the report quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying. It remains unclear how so many workers collectively misunderstood what the company implied in its policies.
Amazon's ad policies bar ads that "advocate or demean" a religion, but that does not preclude selling religious material in the first place.
"Products related to a specific religion are not allowed to be advertised. The email viewed contains inaccurate information and our long standing policies have not changed. Corrective training is being provided to the relevant teams," the report quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying. It remains unclear how so many workers collectively misunderstood what the company implied in its policies.
Amazon's ad policies bar ads that "advocate or demean" a religion, but that does not preclude selling religious material in the first place.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
- Mark Zuckerberg Believes Breaking Facebook Into Smaller Businesses is Not The Solution
- Instagram is Testing New Stickers With Music Lyrics
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results