Amazon Mobile And TV Saving Days Sale: Best Deals On OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi Smartphones

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced a Mobile and TV Saving Days sale in India. The new sale will bring a host of deals and offers on smart TVs, smartphones, and other accessories. The sale started on Friday, December 7 and will go on till Janaury 10 on Amazon India. During the sale, buyers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on Citi Bank Credit and Debit caards, along with a Rs 1,250 discount on EMI transactions via Citi Bank credit cards. During the sale, users will be able to avail discounts on products like the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9R, and more. There will also be an additional exchange discount on smartphones, along with bank offers on smartphones as well as smart TVs. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during the latest Amazon sale in India.

According to the e-commerce website, the Redmi 9A Sport is being sold at an effective price of Rs 6,479, if users avail the Citi Bank discount. This is a Rs 600-plus discount on the smartphone that otherwise costs Rs 7,199. Similarly, the Redmi Note 10S is priced at an effective Rs 16,249, down from the regular price of Rs 17,499. Samsung’s hit smartphone from last year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, just ahead of its successor’s launch is going for Rs 38,740 as against the Rs 39,990 sticker price of the smartphone.

Apart from this, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 5,000, which can potentially bring the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s price to Rs 24,999 as against the Rs 29,999 onwards sticker price. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is also available with the same Rs 5,000 offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and the Realmee Narzo 50A are available with a discount coupon of up to Rs 5,000.

In terms of TV, the sale claims to offer a 40 percent discount on AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K TV that starts at a price of Rs 32,999. Similarly, the Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV is available at a 30 percent discount at Rs 77,990. The iFFalcon 43-inch 4K UHD TV from TCL is also up for sale at a 48 percent discount during the Amazon mobile and TV saving days sale.

Apart from this sale, Amazon is also hosting a “Premium Phones Party" event where the e-commerce giant claims to offer up to 40 percent discounts on flagship phones and additional Rs 5,000 discount coupons.

