Amazon Music Adds Car Mode With Simplified Interface to Help You Manage App While Driving

The Amazon Music app is rolling out Car mode to make it easier for users to use the app while driving. It essentially simplifies the interface with large buttons, suggested playlist and albums, and quick access to Alexa virtual assistant. The Car mode feature on the Amazon Music app is available to iOS and Android phone owners, including India. To enable the feature, go to Settings (available at the top right corner) and start Car mode. Notably, Amazon warns users to avoid interacting with the app while operating vehicle. Notably, Amazon also sells Echo Auto speakers, designed “exclusively for in-car usage." The Alexa-powered speakers let users play music and other audio content via the virtual assistant.

As seen in the screenshot below, the text of the song appears larger for better readability, and the Alexa button is enlarged at the bottom-right. Users can swiftly change music but swiping through the playlist and albums. Naturally, the search button is removed, and Amazon is encouraging users to search via voice. It may cause errors as the voice search is not always accurate, though it is still a handy feature. At the top left, there is a quick ‘exit car mode’ button to disable the feature. Overall, the Car mode on Amazon Music does not add any new functionalities, but it changes the interface to make it easier to switch songs or dive into a new playlist without having to take your attention away from the road. The feature is similar to the Spotify Car View that was rolled out last year.

With the latest addition to the Amazon Music app, the e-commerce giant would hope to take on rivals like Spotify, Saavn, and more. Though the app does not enjoy much popularity against rival, the app is still convenient for those with Prime membership that gives access to Music and Prime Videos. On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Auto speaker costs Rs 5,000 in case users want to use true hands-free experience to control music and more via voice.

