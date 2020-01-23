Amazon Music Crosses 55 Million Global Subscriptions, Closes In on Apple Music
While Amazon Music is inching close to Apple Music's just over 60 million subscribers, it still has a long way to go to catch up to Spotify (248 million users).
Image for Representation
Amazon said that its streaming music service has won more than 55 million subscribers, closing in on Apple Music. Amazon Music, however, still has a long way to go to catch up to Spotify, which boasts 248 million users, including 113 million paid subscribers. Amazon said that its music service had a year of "incredible growth around the world" that included a more than 50 per cent jump in the number of Prime service subscribers who pay to upgrade to an Unlimited music option.
"We're proud to reach this incredible milestone," said Amazon Music vice president Steve Boom. "We've always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener's unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs". Amazon Prime memberships costing $119 annually in the US include access to a library of some two million songs and free, fast deliveries of online purchases. In India, Amazon Prime is priced at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 a year.
Amazon offers several streaming music subscription options for those who are not Prime members in select markets. Amazon Music has grown about 50 per cent in Britain, Germany, Japan, and the US during the past year, and is winning listeners in newer markets such as France, Italy, Mexico and Spain, according to the Seattle-based company.
Apple's streaming music service had more than 60 million subscribers worldwide as of the middle of last year, according to various estimates. California-based Apple has made a priority of selling digital content and services to users of its popular devices as it weans itself off dependence on iPhone sales for revenue. Amazon, meanwhile, has relentlessly expanded its offerings from books to e-commerce, cloud services, streaming video and music, and more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- Microsoft Accidentally Exposed Data of 250 Million Users; Why Aren't We Shocked Anymore?
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever