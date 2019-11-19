Amazon Music Expands Free, Ad-Sponsored Tier for Android, Apple and Fire TV Users
Called Amazon Music Unlimited, this service lets customers in the US, UK, and Germany listen to free music without subscription or credit card requirements.
Image for representation.
Amazon Music hasn't become as popular as Spotify or Apple Music, and to up its game in the world of streaming music space, the company has decided to launch a free music tier on Android, iOS and Fire TV. The company made the announcement in a blog post where it said that it will offer a new free, ad-sponsored music tier for its users. As mentioned in the blog post, “Amazon Music customers who do not yet have a Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, can now listen to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and thousands of stations for free on their favourite devices.”
This free tier was limited to customers on Echo devices. However, Amazon Music has broadened its umbrella to accumulate more customers under its range. Interestingly, customers can also listen to this music on the web for free on Amazon Music. However, the free tier is available for customers in US, UK, and Germany, who will be able to enjoy more music with no subscription or credit card requirement. Prime members will be able to access ad-free music without an additional cost.
The news has reportedly led to a dip in the shares of its competitors. As reported by Reuters, Amazon shares were up nearly 0.5 percent, while those of rival Spotify fell about 5 percent, after the announcement.
