Amazon Music First Smartwatch App Now Available on Garmin Devices

Amazon has released its first smartwatch app for its music streaming service with an initial rollout for Garmin smartwatches. According to a report, Amazon Music and Garmin customers can now download and listen to music from their wrist using the dedicated app on their Garmin wearable device. With Amazon Music, Prime members get access to over 2 million songs, while Amazon Music Unlimited members can pick from more than 50 million songs. Amazon Music is the latest music streaming service to arrive on Garmin smartwatches which follows iHeartRadio, Deezer and Spotify.

“As the first wearable company to offer Amazon Music, we are excited to collaborate with another key music provider to bring even more listening options to customers around the world,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales at Garmin. The Amazon Music app, which is available from Garmin's Connect IQ store, is compatible with the following smartwatches: D2 Delta, D2 Delta PX, D2 Delta S, Forerunner 245 Music, Forerunner 645 Music, Forerunner 945, Fēnix 5 Plus, Fēnix 5S Plus, Fēnix 5X Plus, MARQ Athlete, MARQ Aviator, MARQ Captain, MARQ Driver, MARQ Expedition, Vívoactive 3 Music.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.