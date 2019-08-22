Amazon Music First Smartwatch App Now Available on Garmin Devices
Amazon Music is the latest music streaming service to arrive on Garmin smartwatches which follows iHeartRadio, Deezer and Spotify.
Amazon Music is the latest music streaming service to arrive on Garmin smartwatches which follows iHeartRadio, Deezer and Spotify.
Amazon has released its first smartwatch app for its music streaming service with an initial rollout for Garmin smartwatches. According to a report, Amazon Music and Garmin customers can now download and listen to music from their wrist using the dedicated app on their Garmin wearable device. With Amazon Music, Prime members get access to over 2 million songs, while Amazon Music Unlimited members can pick from more than 50 million songs. Amazon Music is the latest music streaming service to arrive on Garmin smartwatches which follows iHeartRadio, Deezer and Spotify.
“As the first wearable company to offer Amazon Music, we are excited to collaborate with another key music provider to bring even more listening options to customers around the world,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales at Garmin. The Amazon Music app, which is available from Garmin's Connect IQ store, is compatible with the following smartwatches: D2 Delta, D2 Delta PX, D2 Delta S, Forerunner 245 Music, Forerunner 645 Music, Forerunner 945, Fēnix 5 Plus, Fēnix 5S Plus, Fēnix 5X Plus, MARQ Athlete, MARQ Aviator, MARQ Captain, MARQ Driver, MARQ Expedition, Vívoactive 3 Music.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Tops World's Richest Actors List, Beats Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr
- Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Clicks Selfie With Kids at Airport
- Here's Why Rendezvous With Simi Garewal is Still Relevant in the Age of Social Media
- Kia Seltos SUV Gets its Own Twitter Emoticon On Launch Day, Here's How it Looks
- PUBG Mobile: Helicopters, Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launcher and More