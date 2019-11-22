Amazon Music HD Expands Dolby Atmos Library With Tracks From Warner Music

Back in September this year, Amazon Music HD and Echo Studio as well as the Dolby Atmos capabilities marked Amazon's focus on high definition music streaming. However, despite being one of the best smart speakers available in the market, the Echo Studio lacked having a great collection of music on the Amazon Music HD platform at the time. This may no longer be a problem, because Amazon Music HD will now offer access to the Warner Music Group collection in Dolby Atmos. In an official statement released by Warner Music Group, Allan Coye, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy & Business Development at Warner Music Group said, “Listening to music is by nature a creative and emotional experience, and to take that experience a level deeper through Dolby Atmos is something we wanted to offer to both artists and fans. We’re looking forward to working with the Dolby team and continuing to explore innovative opportunities in this space.”

Moreover, the Echo Studio will provide a better experience of Amazon Music HD with a hi-res streaming plan. The users can avail more 3D music options now. On the other hand, John Couling, Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories said, “Artists are excited to work in Dolby Atmos because it enables them to produce their music in a more personal, authentic, and immersive way. Warner Music Group is an important partner helping us push the industry forward by bringing Dolby Atmos to its legendary catalogue.”

