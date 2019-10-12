Take the pledge to vote

Amazon Music is Now on Apple TV, But Only in Select Markets

Apple's TV streaming platform now has yet another service that can potentially rival the company's own Apple Music.

IANS

Updated:October 12, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

Amazon has made its Music app available on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD running tvOS 12.0 or later. The app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store. Currently, the Amazon Music app for Apple TV is available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The app will give an access to the full library of millions of songs, plus albums, artists, and playlists. One can also play content from My Music personal library. In addition, Swedish music streaming app Spotify announced that its iOS 13 app would now offer Siri support and its streaming music service would also be available on Apple TV.

The company has also released an Apple TV app for the first time which closely resembles Spotify on other TV platforms like Roku and the new app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store.

