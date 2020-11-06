Amazon Now Allows You to Gift Prime Subscription to Others: How to Get it

Amazon has launched 'Gift of Prime' in India that allows users to gift Prime subscription to others via email. The Prime gift card can be purchased for Rs 999 (same price as the regular Prime subscription) that includes several benefits such as free one-day or two-day delivery option, access to Prime Videos and Amazon Music, and more. Amazon, although, has introduced the Prime subscription gifting card amid its ongoing Great Indian Festival event, it is likely that users would have access to purchase the 'Gift of Prime' even after the sale concludes.

To purchase Gift of Prime, customers can simply search it on the Amazon web or app for Android and iOS. Customers would need to provide the recipient's email address and name of the sender before making the payment. Additionally, customers can include a personalised message that will come with the Prime gift card. Amazon has also stated that the email gift card cannot be cancelled, refunded or returned. Notably, customers can only gift the annual Prime subscription and not the monthly membership with the Gift of Prime. It is unclear whether users receiving the Prime membership would be auto-charged once the validity is over after a year. In case the sender wants to resend the Prime gift voucher to someone when it is not claimed or redeemed by the previous recipient, the user would need to head to the Your Orders section > Select your Gift Card order > Enter the new recipient's email address.

Amazon is describing the Gift of Prime as a perfect gift for "loved ones" during its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale event. With Prime Membership, users will have the access to Prime Videos that offers a host of movies and shows in both English and other languages. Users can also use Amazon Music with the membership to download songs and podcast series for offline usage. Additionally, the membership gives early access and other sale rewards to users during annual sale events. For instance, Prime members with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can enjoy 5 percent cash on a host of devices such as smartphones, laptops, Amazon Echo products and more. The monthly Prime subscription in India is available for Rs 129.