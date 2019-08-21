Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in Hyderabad, Will House Over 15,000 Employees

Spread over 400,000 sq ft, it's located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Global e-commerce giant Amazon opened its largest and first campus outside the US, here on Wednesday. The 9.5-acre campus, located in Nanakramguda, will house over 15,000 employees. Amazon has 62,000 employees in India. With 1.8 million sq feet office space built over 3 million sq ft area, it's Amazon's single largest building in the world in terms of area. It was inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Amazon Vice-President Global Real Estate and Facilities Director John Schoettler and Amazon-India Senior Vice President and Country Manager Amit Agarwal.

"Over the last 15 years we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC region in Mumbai, 50 fulfillment centres in 13 states as well as hundreds of delivery and sorting centres, creating nearly 200,000 jobs," said Agarwal. The facility will have the largest employee base outside the US. Schoettler said the campus was built in three years. It has interfaith prayer rooms, mother's room, quiet rooms, showers, helipad and an all-day open cafeteria. It's designed to facilitate inclusion and diversity, he added. Amazon has its largest India fulfillment centre in Hyderabad. Spread over 400,000 sq ft, it's located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The company plans to expand it to 580,000 sq ft by next year. Amazon now has 4 million sq ft office space at eight centres in Hyderabad, excluding the fulfillment centre.

