Amazon Opens Metaworld Experience For Users; MSME's Get New Discounts On Amazon Business

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live on Amazon.in and is dedicated to reach millions of customers across the country. With over 2,000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands across categories, the sale brings in a host of deals and offers on unique products from lakhs of sellers, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and popular brands. Amazon Business, a B2B marketplace by Amazon India also announced bulk discounts and special business deals on a wide range of commercial selection in categories like smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, laptops, PCs, home & kitchen and more from top brands.

Amazon Business Brings Corporate Gifting Store

In addition to this, Amazon Business has also introduced the ‘Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to business gifting needs. Through this store, business customers can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease for their employees, clients and other stakeholders. Businesses will also have the option to customize and personalize corporate gifts according to their needs.

With Amazon’s bill-to-ship-to feature, businesses can choose to ship gifts across India and claim eligible tax credit without hassle. Amazon Business customers also get a special 5 percent bonus cashback up to Rs 3,000 on their purchases, in addition to the bank discounts.

What Is Amazon Metaworld

Amazon.in’s festive event, Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2022 started on September 23, 2022, with Prime members getting early access. As part of this biggest festive celebration, Amazon India, today, opened ‘The Amazon Metaworld’ for its Nagpur customers.

The Amazon Metaworld is a virtual destination that will let users experience their favorite Amazon categories while competing with fellow players to win exciting goodies. The Amazon Metaworld will have 9 exciting zones including local stores, smartphones, gadgets and electronics, fashion and make-up, groceries and more.

Suchit Subhas, Category Director, Amazon India said “We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from our business customers and MSME selling partners in the past five years of our operation in India. We are happy to celebrate our fifth anniversary of Amazon Business in India with our customers and seller partners through specially curated deals and offers across wide selection of products from top brands across categories. These celebrations have been made more special during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, with a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products for businesses all over India. We are humbled to share that we witnessed a 44% jump in buying customers and a 105 percent jump in orders within the first 24 hours of the shopping event. It has been our constant effort to innovate on behalf of business customers and introduce solutions to empower them and run their businesses more effectively.”

The city of Nagpur has shown overwhelming response to Amazon Business. In the last year, Amazon Business saw participation from over 7K MSME buyers from Nagpur, majority of them buying regularly in large quantities. There was a 17% increase in new MSMEs who created an account with Amazon Business in 2021 in the city, shopping from wide selection of 15Cr. products with GST invoice for business purchases. Business customers shopped from range of categories including wireless accessories, personal computers, computing accessories, Wireless Phones, small kitchen appliances, Televisions among others and also resulted in 1.5X YoY increase in Multi User Accounts.

Some of the -selling brands in computers, mobile phones, TVs and large appliances include Lenovo, Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung, Apple, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi; Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, OnePlus and Samsung, IFB, Godrej, Whirlpool, Haier, Bosch, Bluestar, Voltas respectively.

