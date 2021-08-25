Amazon Pay For Business Gets Voice Alerts Similar To Paytm Announcement At Shops

Amazon Pay has announced the launch of voice notifications for the Amazon Pay for Business app. With this launch, small businesses across India can leverage the user-friendly experience from an app and save the time spent during peak business hours waiting for notifications for payments received. Amazon says that the voice notification will initially be available only in Hindi. This is similar to the Paytm announcement we hear at shops after paying via Paytm. The Amazon Pay for Business app enables small merchants to manage their day-to-day transactions and accept digital payments. It is a multi-lingual app that can be downloaded on the Google Play Store. Users can set up their preferred language in simple steps after registering themselves as a merchant.

“Amazon Pay’s mission is to make payments trusted, convenient, and rewarding. With the launch of voice notifications for merchants, we aim to make it easier for shop keepers and offline merchants to keep tabs on payment received from customers. Instead of making merchants look up their phone for notifications, the Amazon Pay app simply provides an audio confirmation of received payments, thus enabling merchants to serve their customers instead of getting distracted by checking for payments," Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO of Amazon Pay India said.

Amazon Pay for Businesses app allows business owners to accept payments via the customer’s smartphone by just getting the Amazon Pay QR code scanned using any UPI app. Merchants also get a real-time audio notification and consolidated view of the payments received.

The app is currently available on Android and will allow businesses to register themselves and start accepting digital payments by generating a unique quick response (QR) code on the app.

