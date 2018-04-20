English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Pay Partners With FreshMenu For Digital Payments
As a part of their weekend deals, Amazon Pay is offering 50 percent cashback up to Rs 100 with no base limit.
Amazon Pay has announced partnership with FreshMenu. (Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL)
Amazon India has announced that Amazon Pay customers can now use their Amazon Pay account on FreshMenu, an online food delivery platform. With this partnership, customers can now experience a one-click purchase using Amazon Pay, avail various offers, weekend deals, as well as cash backs. With this announcement, Amazon aims to drive customers to utilize their Amazon Pay account beyond the marketplace, to merchants in categories like food ordering, travel, bill payments etc. FreshMenu now gives Amazon Pay customers an option to use their Amazon Pay balance while ordering food online through the platform.
Amazon says that in order to incentivize the customers to use digital means for their low value and high-frequency transactions, Amazon Pay provides cashbacks to customers. As a part of their weekend deals, Amazon Pay is offering 50 percent cashback up to Rs 100 with no base limit. The cashback amount will be credited to the eligible customer’s account within 3 days from product shipping date.
After the announcement of several key partnerships, Amazon has noted a significant increase in activity on weekends driven primarily by food, ticketing and travel. With this announcement, Amazon will drive many customers to use Amazon Pay on Fresh Menu helping to improve the payments conversion rates.
Recently, Amazon also announced that it has successfully persuaded more than 100 million shoppers to subscribe to its Prime service that offers free two-day shipping and other perks that help bind people to the company and its ever-expanding empire. CEO Jeff Bezos quantified the size of Amazon's Prime membership for the first time Wednesday in his annual letter to the Seattle company's shareholders. Before Bezos' revelation, analysts had been left to guess how many people had been willing to pay $99 per year for the Prime service, which Amazon launched 13 years ago as a way to foster customer loyalty.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
