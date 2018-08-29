English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amazon Plans New Video App For Fire TV Users: Report
Highly profitable ad sales were a bright spot for Amazon last quarter, as the company's revenue from the category and some other items grew 132 percent to $2.2 billion.
Amazon Plans New Video App For Fire TV Users: Report (Representative image: Reuters)
Amazon.com plans to launch an advertising-supported video service for users of its Fire TV streaming devices, news website The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Highly profitable ad sales were a bright spot for Amazon last quarter, as the company's revenue from the category and some other items grew 132 percent to $2.2 billion. The new free service, tentatively called Free Dive, is separate from Amazon's ad-free subscription Prime Video service, which rivals Netflix, the report said.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment. The company is in talks with major studios to license older TV shows for the new service, which is being developed by the e-commerce company's movie and television information website IMDB.
