English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amazon Plans New Video App For Fire TV Users: Report

Highly profitable ad sales were a bright spot for Amazon last quarter, as the company's revenue from the category and some other items grew 132 percent to $2.2 billion.

Reuters

Updated:August 29, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amazon Plans New Video App For Fire TV Users: Report
Amazon Plans New Video App For Fire TV Users: Report (Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Amazon.com plans to launch an advertising-supported video service for users of its Fire TV streaming devices, news website The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Highly profitable ad sales were a bright spot for Amazon last quarter, as the company's revenue from the category and some other items grew 132 percent to $2.2 billion. The new free service, tentatively called Free Dive, is separate from Amazon's ad-free subscription Prime Video service, which rivals Netflix, the report said.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment. The company is in talks with major studios to license older TV shows for the new service, which is being developed by the e-commerce company's movie and television information website IMDB.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...