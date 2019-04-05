English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Plans to Launch Over 3,000 Satellites to Offer Broadband Internet
Amazon's satellite project faces stiff competition from similar ventures from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and Airbus-backed OneWeb among others. In February, OneWeb launched its first six satellites.
Amazon Plans to Launch Over 3,000 Satellites to Offer Broadband Internet (Photo for representation, image: PTI)
Loading...
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday confirmed its plan to build a network of over 3,000 satellites through "Project Kuiper" to provide high speed internet. The project will launch a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to people globally who lack basic access to broadband internet, the company said.
Details of the project were filed with the United Nation's International Telecommunication Union last month. Amazon's satellite project faces stiff competition from similar ventures from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and Airbus-backed OneWeb among others. In February, OneWeb launched its first six satellites.
Companies such as SpaceX, LeoSat Enterprises and Canada's Telesat are working to enable data networks with hundreds or even thousands of tiny satellites that orbit closer to Earth than traditional communications satellites, a radical shift made possible by leaps in laser technology and computer chips. Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin also signed a deal with Canada's Telesat to launch part of satellite constellation.
Details of the project were filed with the United Nation's International Telecommunication Union last month. Amazon's satellite project faces stiff competition from similar ventures from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and Airbus-backed OneWeb among others. In February, OneWeb launched its first six satellites.
Companies such as SpaceX, LeoSat Enterprises and Canada's Telesat are working to enable data networks with hundreds or even thousands of tiny satellites that orbit closer to Earth than traditional communications satellites, a radical shift made possible by leaps in laser technology and computer chips. Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin also signed a deal with Canada's Telesat to launch part of satellite constellation.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mummy Returns? Thousands-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus to be Opened on Live TV
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
- Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time Starting Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results