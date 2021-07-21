CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Amazon Echo Show, Fire TV Stick & More Will See Up To 50% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Amazon recently announced that its annual Prime Day sale for Prime members would begin in India on July 26. The e-commerce giant notes the upcoming two-day sale event that ends on June 27 (11:59 PM).

During the Prime Day sale, users will also be able to avail offers on Amazon's smart home products like the Echo smart speaker, Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and more.

Amazon’s most anticipated shopping event, Prime Day will be held in India on July 26 and July 27, 2021, where Amazon Prime members can avail attractive deals on products across categories. During the Prime Day sale, users will also be able to avail offers on Amazon’s smart home products like the Echo smart speaker, Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and more. Amazon has also announced that the newly-launched Amazon Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will also be on a deal for the first time since their launch during the Amazon Prime Day sale in India. Users can become an Amazon Prime member by paying Rs 999 for a year, or Rs 329 or three months on amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits.

Amazon has detailed the discounts on its smart home products during the Prime Day sale. The company said that the Alexa Smart Home Combo of the Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart Colour Bulb will be priced at Rs 2,299 during the Prime Day sale. The company also said that users can avail up to 50 percent off on Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Displays. Further, in partnership with OnePlus, Amazon is giving an Echo Dot 3rd generation with the OnePlus TV U-series for free. Further, users can get the Amazon Echo Dot only for Rs 999 if they purchase an AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV. The Echo Dot 3rd Generation will be available for a price of Rs 1,499 with select smart TVs and ACs during Prime Day. Amazon Fire TV devices will be sold at up to a 50 percent discount during the Prime Day sale, and the Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs will also be available at up to 50 percent off.

Users can also avail up to Rs 4,000 off on Kindle e-readers and a 55 percent discount on the Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 21, 2021, 13:29 IST