Amazon Prime Day Sale: 10.or G2 Price in India Revealed, Starts at Rs 11,999

10.or (Tenor), a smartphone brand crafted for Amazon, on Friday announced the prices of its new smartphone G2 -- a special limited edition variant for its Prime Day 2019 sale. The 10.or G2 would be available for Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB variant and Rs 14,599 for the 6 GB variant. The handset has been built keeping Indian customers' focus on performance, camera technology and desire for an immersive experience in mind, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with 5,000mAh battery that lasts upto two days and offers up to 14 hours of video streaming, 27 hours of call time, 7 hours of 4K video recording or 11 hours of gaming at full charge, claimed the company. The device is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core processor. The 10.or G2 features a 6.18-inch full HD display, a 2.5D screen and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. The "10.or G2" sports a 16+5 MP dual rear camera and 12 MP big pixel selfie camera.

It supports dual SIMs and has a dedicated 64 GB memory slot that is expandable up to 256 GB. The limited edition 10.or G2 will be available in charcoal black and twilight blue colours.