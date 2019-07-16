Amazon Prime Day Sale: A 55-inch 4K TV From Samsung For Rs 59,999 is as Good a Deal as it Gets

Television deals are turning out to be the real surprise during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. If you are looking for a big screen 4K TV, the Samsung UA55NU6100 could be a rather interesting deal worth your consideration. This is priced at Rs 59,999. And once you factor in the additional discounts, this could be exactly the ticket for your regular Netflix binge watching sessions on weekends.

In case you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit and debit card, you will get a straight discount of Rs 3,500. This is part of the 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,750 and the additional Rs 1,750 discount since this TV is priced above Rs 50,000. This means the Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV will cost you Rs 56,499.

If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit, you can get a straight 5 percent discount. In this case, you will get a discount of Rs 3,000 which means you will pay Rs 57,999 for the Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV.

You can also choose to avail the No Cost EMI option which includes credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI. Amazon also says you will get up to Rs 1,100 back on various offers including cashbacks on recharges and bill payments done on Amazon Pay, money transfers done on Amazon Pay, and transactions done with Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg and Faasos apps.

The Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV is part of the 2019 line-up of Series 6 smart TVs from the Korean technology giant. This supports HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range standards. This is powered by a quad core processor. Streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Sony Liv, Eros Now and Sun NXT, to name a few. You can also enable remote control with the Samsung SmartThings app for the Smart Hub compatible smart home devices.

Needless to say, this is a fantastic deal for anyone who may have been looking for a large screen 4K TV, but one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

