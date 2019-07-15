Amazon Prime Day Sale: A New Tata Sky HD Connection Becomes Even More Affordable

If you had been looking to buy a new direct to home (DTH) connection for your home, the Tata Sky HD connection is now available at its lowest ever price once you calculate the discounts available in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. A new Tata Sky HD set top box (STB) is priced at Rs 1,449 on Tata Sky as compared with the actual price of Rs 1,499.

If you are paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will get an instant 5 percent discount.

There are multiple options to choose from, including just buying the STB or buying an STB with channel packages bundled. You can choose to buy just the Tata Sky STB for Rs 1,449 without any bundled channel package at the time. You can add the channel package of your choice later, by choosing from the curated channel packages, the broadcaster packs or from the ala-carte channels list. Or, you can choose to pay Rs 1,549 for the one month subscription of the Hindi Lite pack included. For Rs 1,599 you get the Tata Sky HD STB with one month subscription to the Hindi Starter Pack. The official prices of the Tata Sky STB is Rs 1,499.