Amazon Prime Day Sale: All The Deals on OnePlus 7, Including Amazon Pay ICICI and HDFC Card Discounts

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is now Live, and this may be a good opportunity to splurge on the OnePlus phone that you may have been eyeing for a while now. At the moment, the Chinese smartphone maker is selling the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T in India and what you get are a variety of offers and discounts, depending on which phone you pick. There are four variants of the OnePlus 7 phones that you can pick from. Each of these come with bundled offers and discounts that do make for a rather interesting proposition. Interested? Here is everything you need to know.

The newest addition to the OnePlus smartphone line-up in India is the Mirror Blue option of the OnePlus 7. This went on sale for the first time today to coincide with the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration initially and is priced at Rs 32,999. There is an exchange offer on this as well, and you can get up to Rs 10,400 for the phone you want to trade in—the final price will depend on how old your phone is, the condition and the specifications. Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount.

Then there is the OnePlus 7 Mirror Grey (6GB + 128GB) variant which is priced at Rs 32,999. On this phone, the maximum exchange price for your old phone is Rs 15,500. Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount.

There are two higher spec variants as well which have the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, available in Red and Mirror Grey colours and are priced at Rs 37,999. On these variants as well, the maximum exchange price for your old phone is Rs 15,500. Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount.

Incidentally, there is the Jio offer as well, which is worth a cashback of Rs 5,400 (36 coupons of Rs 150 each) as well as discounts when shopping at Chumbak, Zoomcar and Easemytrip.

The OnePlus 7, which was launched earlier in the summer, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6.41-inch AMOLED display, the fast UFS 3.0 storage, Dolby Atmos sound support and a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera combination at the back. This has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 3,700mAh battery and runs the OxygenOS 9.5.9 software based on the latest Android. Gamers would appreciate the Fnatic Mode which is a part of the Gaming Mode and once enabled, you get extra features during your gameplay sessions like Advanced DND, Enhance process regulator and Network enhancement.