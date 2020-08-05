Amazon Prime Day Sale Begins August 6: Best Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops and More

The Amazon Prime Day sale is making a comeback this August. The e-commerce giant has been hosting its annual two-day sale in the month of July, but there has been a delay this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 edition of the Amazon Prime Day sale is scheduled for August 6 and 7 where you can expect a variety of discounts and deals on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and a bunch of other consumer electronics.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10-percent instant discount if you happen to use the bank’s credit card or debit card. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI options as well as 5-percent reward point and 5-percent instant discount for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners.

SMARTPHONES

This is obviously the most popular category and while prices are usually down during the festive season, we could see some special discounts during the Prime Day sale. Expect various iPhone models including the iPhone 11, iPhone X and iPhone XR to go on sale at reduced prices. We are also expecting the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8 series to come with special offers. Other than these, keep an eye out on smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Samsung is also said to launch its new Galaxy M31s during the sale. Amazon has also announced flash sales throughout the day that will include the entire Redmi Note 9 lineup as well as the new Redmi 9 and the new Honor 9A. Amazon will also offer mobile phone accessories starting at Rs 99, as well as no-cost EMI and exchange offers during the sale.

SMART TV

Smart TVs have been in high demand and the Prime Day sale could be the best time to buy one for your home. Apart from Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, we are expecting the new OnePlus TV range to be available with some discounts. Brands like Vu, Thomson and TCL are also expected to be a part of the sale. Last but not the least, expect some deals on premium 4K smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG. Some of the offers listed by Amazon include minimum discount of Rs 4,000 on Mi TV range, minimum Rs 30,000 off on LG smart TVs and Rs 9,000 off on Onida smart TVs. Samsung has confirmed that it will be offering a special discount of Rs 10,000 on all models of its 'The Serif' TV range. This means you can expect the 43-inch variant to be priced at Rs 69,990, and Rs 89,990 and Rs 1,09,990 for the 49-inch and 55-inch variants respectively.

GAMING CONSOLES

If you can’t wait or are just not impressed with the upcoming PS5 or Xbox Series X for some reason, you could grab the PS4 Pro or the Xbox One X. Both Sony and Microsoft will be launching their next-gen gaming consoles later this year which means that the existing generation consoles could be sold at heavy discounts along with some offers.

LAPTOPS

This is also a popular category when it comes to e-commerce sales. Apart from discounts on existing products, we are expecting new products from ASUS including the highly-acclaimed ROG Zephyrus G14. We could also see discounts on Apple MacBooks and premium offerings from Dell, HP, Lenovo as well as some gaming notebooks.

AMAZON DEVICES

Amazon usually offers deals on a variety of its own products powered by Alexa. It has listed a flat discount of 60-percent if you buy an Echo Dot with a Smart Colour Bulb, the Fire TV Stick will be available for Rs 2,399 instead of Rs 3,999, the Echo Plus will be available for Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 14,999 and so on. The e-commerce giant is also expected to offer heavy discounts on its Amazon Basics product lineup.