Amazon Prime Day Sale Begins July 15, Offers on Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, and More

Amazon India has announced a special two-day sale for this year’s Prime Day celebrations. Scheduled for July 15 and 16, this will be the third Prime Day sale in India and will also be the longest Prime Day ever, running for 48 hours. As usual, the sale will have special offers for Prime members.

According to the company, the sale will be offering best deals with the ‘lowest pricing’ across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. The two-day sale is also expected to witness 1,000 new product launches and surprise offers on OnePlus, Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones. Also, expect offers on new Intel laptops from HP and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop.

The e-commerce giant has also listed devices like voice-enabled Alexa Smart TVs from Panasonic, smart wearable from Amazfit, Bluetooth headphones from Sennheiser, new range from LEGO, India’s first-ever Alexa-enabled washing machine from IFB, and more.

Prime members can also avail additional 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, unlimited reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and No Cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Other deals include up to Rs 2,500 cash back from Amazon Pay on domestic flight bookings on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay cash back of up to Rs 850 on popular apps Yatra, Box8, EazyDiner and Medlife.