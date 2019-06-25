Amazon Prime Day Sale Begins July 15, Offers on Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, and More
This year's Amazon Prime Day sale has been announced which will be held on 15 -16 July.
This year's Amazon Prime Day sale has been announced which will be held on 15 -16 July.
Amazon India has announced a special two-day sale for this year’s Prime Day celebrations. Scheduled for July 15 and 16, this will be the third Prime Day sale in India and will also be the longest Prime Day ever, running for 48 hours. As usual, the sale will have special offers for Prime members.
According to the company, the sale will be offering best deals with the ‘lowest pricing’ across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. The two-day sale is also expected to witness 1,000 new product launches and surprise offers on OnePlus, Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones. Also, expect offers on new Intel laptops from HP and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop.
The e-commerce giant has also listed devices like voice-enabled Alexa Smart TVs from Panasonic, smart wearable from Amazfit, Bluetooth headphones from Sennheiser, new range from LEGO, India’s first-ever Alexa-enabled washing machine from IFB, and more.
Prime members can also avail additional 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, unlimited reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and No Cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.
Other deals include up to Rs 2,500 cash back from Amazon Pay on domestic flight bookings on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay cash back of up to Rs 850 on popular apps Yatra, Box8, EazyDiner and Medlife.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- IAF Mirage-2000: India's Preferred Fighter Jet 20 Years Ago at Kargil, Now at Balakot - Here's Why
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s