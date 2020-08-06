Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and Smart TVs

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has begun offering thousands of products on deals and offers. There are also a bunch of new launches under various categories. The 2020 edition of the Amazon Prime Day sale is scheduled for August 6 and 7 where you can expect a variety of discounts and deals on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and a bunch of other consumer electronics. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10-percent instant discount if you happen to use the bank’s credit card or debit card. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI options as well as 5-percent reward point and 5-percent instant discount for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners.

Here are some of the best deals:

SMARTPHONES

The most popular category when it comes to online sales, the Amazon Prime Day sale is offering special deals on a variety of smartphones. The iPhone 11 and 8 Plus models are on sale and are available at reduced prices. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB + 256GB) are selling at reduced prices of Rs 35,999 and Rs 43,999 respectively. Notably the OnePlus 8 series, including the Pro variant, are also on sale. There are also deals and special sales on smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M31s, while Xiaomi is going to sell its new Redmi 9 Prime. Amazon will also offer mobile phone accessories starting at Rs 99, as well as no-cost EMI and exchange offers during the sale.

SMART TV

Smart TVs have been in high demand and the Prime Day sale is probably the best time to buy one for your home. Apart from Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, the new OnePlus TV range is also available for purchase. Brands like Vu, Thomson and TCL are also a part of the sale. Some of the offers listed by Amazon include a minimum discount of Rs 4,000 on Mi TV range, minimum Rs 30,000 off on LG smart TVs and Rs 9,000 off on Onida smart TVs. Samsung has confirmed that it will be offering a special discount of Rs 10,000 on all models of its 'The Serif' TV range. This means you can expect the 43-inch variant to be priced at Rs 69,990, and Rs 89,990 and Rs 1,09,990 for the 49-inch and 55-inch variants respectively.

LAPTOPS

This is also a popular category when it comes to e-commerce sales. Apart from discounts on existing products, ASUS has launched the new and highly-acclaimed ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook at a starting price of Rs 80,990. The newly launched Mi NoteBook range is also on sale, as well as the Surface Pro X and Dell’s XPS 2020 range. Expect discounts on Apple MacBooks and offerings from Dell, HP, Lenovo as well as some gaming notebooks.