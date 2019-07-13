Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999

Among other features, the Blaupunkt QLED 4K television will come with a "smart air mouse", which is likely to work as a pointer as well as a voice receptor.

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999
Among other features, the Blaupunkt QLED 4K television will come with a "smart air mouse", which is likely to work as a pointer as well as a voice receptor.
German electronics equipment maker Blaupunkt on Saturday said it would introduce its new TV line-up comprising the premium 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV during Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. The premium QLED 4K model would be available for Rs 64,999 during the sale, the company said in a statement.

"With the introduction of QLED Series, we aim at embellishing the customers' viewing experience by transforming the living room into an entertainment hub," it added. The QLED TV would be available for Rs 69,999 after the Prime Day sale on other channels.

The TV features over a billion shades and imagery with the company's Quantum Dot Technology and 100 per cent colour volume. The device also comes with "Smart Air Mouse Remote" -- which facilitates a user-friendly and hassle-free experience, and is voice-enabled as well.

