Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deal on Metz Infinity Screen Android TVs Sweetened With Exchange Offers

Metz, a German television company, has updated it’s Android TV line-up and the new TVs are available with a variety of offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The new TVs are called ‘Infinity Screen’ and you can buy these in 32-inch, 40-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes.

The first is the METZ 81.3 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV M32E6 (Black and Silver) which is now available for Rs 12,499. Before the sale went Live, this was retailing for Rs 12,999. There is also an exchange offer with a maximum value of Rs 4,070 being offered for your old TV. If you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent up to a maximum value of Rs 1,750. There is also a 5 percent discount with no upper limit if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The 32-inch TV has an HD Ready panel with the 1,366 x 768 resolution, 2 HDMI ports, and runs the Android TV smart TV platform.

One step up is the METZ 101 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV M40E6 (Black and silver) TV which is priced at Rs 20,999. At present, there is no exchange offer for your old TV for this specific variant. However, if you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent up to a maximum value of Rs 1,750. There is also a 5 percent discount with no upper limit if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This has a Full HD panel with the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 2 HDMI ports and runs Android TV.

The METZ 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV M50G2 (Metallic Bezel) TV is priced at Rs 36,999. If you have an old TV to exchange, you will get as much as Rs 14,799 for it—depending on the age, screen size and condition. If you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent up to a maximum value of Rs 1,750. There is also a 5 percent discount with no upper limit if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is an Ultra HD TV with the 3,840 x 2,160 screen resolution. There are 3 HDMI ports and this runs the full Android TV smart TV platform.

The flagship METZ 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV M55G2 (Metallic Bezel). You will get an instant discount of 10 percent up to a maximum value of Rs 1,750 if you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. There is also a 5 percent discount with no upper limit if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If there an older TV which you wish to exchange, you can get a maximum value of Rs 15,080 for it. This runs the Android TV platform and has 3 HDMI ports.

All METZ TVs run the full Android TV experience, which gives you access to Google Assistant and streaming apps including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Spotify, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT and more. The company says that the TVs rely on artificial intelligence (AI) when you do a search to give better results. You can also do a voice search. Netflix fans would perhaps like the dedicated Netflix button on the remote. The Trochilus Extreme display technology boosts contrast, improves skin tone reproduction, makes colour more accurate and improves detailing.

