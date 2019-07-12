Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson To Launch V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier

The Amazon Prime Day Sale starts on 15 July and is a two-day shopping extravaganza with discounts and extensive deals on a variety of products.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson To Launch V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier
The Amazon Prime Day Sale starts on 15 July and is a two-day shopping extravaganza with discounts and extensive deals on a variety of products.
Loading...

British technology company Dyson is gearing up for the Amazon Prime Day Sale with the launch two new products lined up. On the menu will be the new V7 Trigger Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner as well as a limited edition Black and Nickel colour variant of the Pure Cool air purifier. The Amazon Prime Day Sale starts on 15 July and is a two-day shopping extravaganza with discounts and extensive deals on a variety of products.

The Dyson V7 Trigger is a cord-free vacuum cleaner, which will incidentally be the company’s first handheld vacuum cleaner in India. This joins the Dyson V11, V10, V8 and V7 cord-free vacuum cleaners already on sale in India. Dyson says that the Dyson V7 Trigger will provide up to 30 minutes of use time on a single charge, and the suction performance will not fade at any time during the usage. There are multiple use cases for a truly portable cord-free vacuum cleaner, including upholstery, mattresses, car interiors and hard to reach corners of the home. At present, the pricing details for the Dyson V7 Trigger for India have not been announced. In the UK, the V7 Trigger retails for £199.99 (around Rs 17,200).

The Limited Edition version of the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier. This will be dressed in the Black and Nickel colour combination, and will be available in the tower variant. The Dyson Pure Cool (Advanced Technology) Black/Nickel TP04 (Limited Edition) air purifier will join the existing Pure Cool line-up that includes the white/silver colour variant and the iron/blue colour option, in the tower dimensions. Dyson recently launched the Pure Cool Me in the Black/Nickel colour option, and it looks gorgeous. The pricing of the Pure Cool tower air purifiers at present is Rs 44,900. This will retain all the features of its existing siblings, including the ability to connect with the Dyson Link app (free for Android and iOS), the fan-less air multiplier technology and the live monitoring of the air quality in the immediate environment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram