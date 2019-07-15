Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson V7 Trigger at Rs 19,900 is The Compact Vacuum Cleaner You Need

British technology company Dyson has launched two new products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The first is the V7 Trigger Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner which is priced at Rs 19,900. The second product is the limited edition Black and Nickel colour variant of the Pure Cool air purifier which is priced at Rs 44,900.

The Dyson V7 Trigger is a cord-free vacuum cleaner is the company’s first handheld vacuum cleaner to be in India. This joins the Dyson V11, V10, V8 and V7 cord-free vacuum cleaners already on sale in India. This runs the Dyson digital motor V7. Dyson says that the Dyson V7 Trigger will provide up to 30 minutes of use time on a single charge, and the suction performance will not fade at any time during the usage. The Dyson V7 Trigger will ship with the Quick-release Combination tool, Quick-release Mini Motorised tool and the Quick-release Crevice tool.

There are multiple use cases for a truly portable cord-free vacuum cleaner, including cleaning upholstery, mattresses, car interiors and hard to reach corners of the home, or basically any time you may need to do a quick sweep of a recently dirtied floor or sofas, for instance.

You will get an instant discount of 10 percent up to a maximum value of Rs 1,750 if you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. There is also a 5 percent discount with no upper limit if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.