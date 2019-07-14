Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier to go on Sale

British technology company Dyson will be launching two new products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale whch starts tomorrow. On the menu will be the new V7 Trigger Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner as well as a limited edition Black and Nickel colour variant of the Pure Cool air purifier. The Amazon Prime Day Sale starts on 15 July and is a two-day shopping extravaganza with discounts and extensive deals on a variety of products.

The Dyson V7 Trigger is a cord-free vacuum cleaner, which will incidentally be the company’s first handheld vacuum cleaner in India. This joins the Dyson V11, V10, V8 and V7 cord-free vacuum cleaners already on sale in India. Dyson says that the Dyson V7 Trigger will provide up to 30 minutes of use time on a single charge, and the suction performance will not fade at any time during the usage. There are multiple use cases for a truly portable cord-free vacuum cleaner, including upholstery, mattresses, car interiors and hard to reach corners of the home. At present, the pricing details for the Dyson V7 Trigger for India have not been announced. In the UK, the V7 Trigger retails for £199.99 (around Rs 17,200) and we should expect this to retail with a price tag lesser than Rs 20,000 once the official prices are announced.

The Limited Edition version of the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier. This will be dressed in the Black and Nickel colour combination, and will be available in the tower variant. The Dyson Pure Cool (Advanced Technology) Black/Nickel TP04 (Limited Edition) air purifier will join the existing Pure Cool line-up that includes the white/silver colour variant and the iron/blue colour option, in the tower dimensions. Dyson recently launched the Pure Cool Me in the Black/Nickel colour option, and it looks gorgeous. The pricing of the Pure Cool tower air purifiers at present is Rs 44,900. This will retain all the features of its existing siblings, including the ability to connect with the Dyson Link app (free for Android and iOS), the fan-less air multiplier technology and the live monitoring of the air quality in the immediate environment.