Amazon Prime Day Sale: Five Best Phones to Buy if you Love Playing PUBG Mobile

The Amazon Prime Day is here and this year the special sale will be on for two days. The most popular category, as usual, is going to be smartphones and almost all popular smartphone brands are offering some sort of discount along with special offers from Amazon. This also makes the perfect time to get a new smartphone upgrade if you have been waiting to improve your gaming experience, especially on PUBG Mobile.

We’ve listed down five phones that you should definitely check out this Amazon Prime Day sale, especially if you want a new smartphone to play the popular battle royale game.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is available at discounted prices in the Amazon Prime Day Sale and is now available for Rs 49,999 onwards. Apart from the discount, there is also the exchange offer if you want to trade in an older smartphone, and the maximum buyback price of your old phone is Rs 10,400—this will depend on your phone’s and its condition. HDFC Bank credit card users get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 (on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000). There is also a 5 percent discount for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, with no maximum ceiling on the discount amount. There is also the No cost EMI on debit cards on orders above Rs 8000 and with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards on orders above Rs 4500.

The 64GB version of the Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 49,999. Before the sale, the iPhone XR (64GB) was available for Rs 59,900. All colour options are a part of the sale—White, Yellow, Blue, Black, Coral and also the (PRODUCT)Red. The launch price of the iPhone XR (64GB) was Rs 76,900. The 128GB version of the iPhone XR will cost you Rs 54,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. This was retailing for Rs 64,900 till now and was priced at Rs 81,900 at launch. The Black, White, Yellow, Blue, Coral and (PRODUCT)Red colours are in stock.

If you want to buy the top-spec 256GB storage option, you can get your hands on one of these for Rs 64,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Black, White, Yellow, Blue, Coral and (PRODUCT)Red colours are available at the discounted price. The iPhone XR (256GB) was retailing for Rs 74,900 before the sale and was launched at Rs 91,900 late last year.

OnePlus 7

There are four variants of the OnePlus 7 that you can pick from. Each of these come with bundled offers and discounts that do make for a rather interesting proposition. The newest addition to the OnePlus smartphone line-up in India is the Mirror Blue colour option. This went on sale for the first time today to coincide with the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and is priced at Rs 32,999. There is an exchange offer on this as well, and you can get up to Rs 10,400 for the phone you want to trade in—the final price will depend on how old your phone is, the condition and the specifications. Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount.

Then there is the OnePlus 7 Mirror Grey (6GB + 128GB) variant which is priced at Rs 32,999. On this phone, the maximum exchange price for your old phone is Rs 15,500. Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount.

There are two higher spec variants as well which have the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, available in Red and Mirror Grey colours and are priced at Rs 37,999. On these variants as well, the maximum exchange price for your old phone is Rs 15,500. Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount. Incidentally, there is the Jio offer as well, which is worth a cashback of Rs 5,400 (36 coupons of Rs 150 each) as well as discounts when shopping at Chumbak, Zoomcar and Easemytrip.

Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 is being offered at Rs 18,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is being offered for Rs 21,999. The handset will also be offered with no cost EMI, and an additional discount of up to Rs 8,050 when you exchange an old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also some partner offers including Rs 100 off on SanDisk Extreme microSDXC 64GB Memory Card, and up to Rs 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharges, bills & money transfers on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s flagship handset for 2019, the Galaxy S10 is selling at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The 128GB variant is going for Rs 60,940 while the 512GB variant is selling for Rs 70,000. Besides that you can avail no-cost EMI, and 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. But there is an additional discount of Rs 1,750 if your purchase os over Rs 50,000. Essentially you can get up to Rs 3,500 off. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on that amount. You can also get up to Rs 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharges, bills & money transfers on Amazon.

Realme U1

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme is offering discounts on it budget smartphone, the Realme U1. The handset is now selling on a discount with the starting price coming down to Rs 8,999. The company is offering discounts on all variants of the handset. The Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 while the 3GB + 64GB variant will be available for Rs 9,499. The top variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling at Rs 10,999.

As a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the handset will also be offered with no cost EMI, and an additional discount of up to Rs 8,050 when you exchange an old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also some partner offers including cashbacks and up to Rs 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharges, bills & money transfers on Amazon.