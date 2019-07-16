Amazon Prime Day Sale: Here is How Much a New Xiaomi Mi TV With Android TV And PatchWall Will Cost You

Xiaomi Mi TVs can perhaps be credit with kickstarting the revolution that brings the full-fledged smart TV experience at more affordable price points. The entire line-up of Mi TVs is available at rather interesting prices in the Amazon Prime Day Sale, with discounts on the original price of TVs as well as additional discounts on select payment methods. All of these Mi TVs run the Google Android TV smart TV platform, which means they can run a variety of streaming apps including Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee5, Sun NXT and more. The Chromecast built-in means the Amazon Video apps now also plays along well with the Xiaomi Mi TVs.

If you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,750 as well. And if you are paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a 5 percent discount—and there is no ceiling on this discount.

At the moment, the Mi TV range starts at Rs 12,499 for the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro. This TV was previously selling for Rs 12,999. The Mi TV 4C Pro runs the full-fledged Google Android TV as well as Xiaomi’s own content curation platform PatchWall. This has an HD Ready LED display, with the smart features and apps powered by a 64-bit quad core processor with 1GB of RAM and the ability to control the TV, set top box and more with just one remote. There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,180.

If you want to go one size up, there is the 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro which is priced at Rs 21,999. This is Rs 1,000 lesser than the price this TV was selling at before the Amazon Prime Day Sale. This has the Full HD LED display (1,920 x 1,080 resolution). There are 3 HDMI inputs, and support for DTS-HD sound. This runs the Google Android TV platform, as well as Xiaomi’s own PatchWall content curation layer. There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,180.

Then there is the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro which is priced at Rs 29,999. This has a Full HD LED display, runs Android TV with PatchWall and Google Voice Search as well. This has 3 HDMI ports and support for DTS-HD sound. There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,180.

At the top of the pyramid sits the 55-inch screen size of the Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 that is priced at Rs 47,999 and packs a 4K HDR display. This is the flagship, with an Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) screen and support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. There are three HDMI ports. In fact, the design is incredibly thin, and Xiaomi claims this is the thinnest Android TV in the world. There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,180.